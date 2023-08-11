'Trump was ultimately in charge': Lawmaker destroys claims of bias in Hunter Biden probe
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Allegations of bias in the Hunter Biden probe "don't hold weight," a congressman who questioned whistleblowers on the subject said on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) appeared on CNN News Central Friday, and was as ked about his reaction to the designation of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.

"I think all along the Justice department said to Weiss if he requested the designation, that they would grant it, but I think it doesn't take away the flaws in the Republicans' arguments with regard to Hunter Biden," Krishnamoorthi said. "I had a chance to actually question the whistle-blowers who came forward with allegations of wrongdoing and investigation of Mr. Hunter Biden. The problem with the fundamental allegations ... of political bias don't seem to hold weight when, you know, Mr. Trump was ultimately in charge of the Justice Department and its handling of this investigation."

Krishnamoorthi also noted that Trump appointed Weiss, and that Bill Barr was the head attorney for Trump's administration at the time.

IN OTHER NEWS: Comer accuses Merrick Garland of running a 'coverup' by appointing special counsel for Hunter Biden

He added:

"My republican colleagues somehow claims that hunter Biden's actions reflect poorly on president Biden, and somehow this involves wrongdoing by president Biden, but there isn't a scintilla of evidence that he did anything wrong."

Watch below or click here.

SmartNewsVideo