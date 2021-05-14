AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘deeply unwell’ after 38-minute video of her stalking Ocasio-Cortez emerges

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says her Republican nemesis from Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is "deeply unwell. And clearly needs help."

AOC's comments come after a 38-minute video was unearthed Friday that shows Greene in February of 2019 – before being elected to Congress – on Capitol Hill stalking the New York Democrat.

“This is a woman that's deeply unwell. And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now," Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez said Friday, as CNN's Manu Raju reports. "At this point I think the depth has raised concerns for other members as well."

The disturbing video also shows Greene talking about other members of "The Squad," saying she wants to speak with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Both Congresswomen are Muslim, and Greene says that "as a woman" she needs to talk to them because they support "Sharia," and Greene doesn't want to be forced to "wear a burka."

Elsewhere in the video Greene says, as CNN first reported, "We're going to go see, we're going to visit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez."

"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I'm an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I'm a taxpaying citizen of the United States," Greene says.

"So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve," she says. "If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad."