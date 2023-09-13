‘Chaos vibes’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks GOP after Gaetz threatens McCarthy

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) poked fun at the Republican party on an eventful Tuesday where House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) threatened to remove McCarthy as speaker.

Ocasio-Cortez took to X, retweeting a C-SPAN clip of Gaetz's threat against McCarthy. In the clip, Gaetz said that McCarthy needed to move faster than the "baby step" of opening the impeachment inquiry. He called for more progress or for McCarthy to step down as speaker.

"So let me get this straight: Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th - disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations. For what? I don’t think even they know. Chaos vibes," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Gaetz, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, has been pushing for Biden's impeachment over allegations the president’s son, Hunter Biden, used his father’s position as leverage in business deals. Despite a House investigation of the elder Biden poring over 12,000 pages of bank records, plus 2,000 suspicious activity reports, according to The Hill, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of the President.

Gaetz has been pressuring McCarthy on impeachment with a new rule allowing any House member to call a “motion to vacate.” Once such a motion is called, a vote happens to remove the speaker.

On Monday, Gaetz announced he would argue on the House floor in favor of booting McCarthy from the speakership; shortly after, news leaked that McCarthy would likely open an inquiry this week. Soon after the leak was reported, McCarthy did.

Despite McCarthy opening the inquiry, Gaetz went ahead with his planned speech Tuesday.