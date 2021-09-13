Subway worker says she was suspended after viral video showed her fighting off armed robber
An Illinois fast-food worker claims she was suspended from her job after she was shown on video fighting off an armed robber.

Araceli Sotelo, of Rockford, is seen in a viral video grappling with a robber who entered the Subway store where she worked Sept. 5 and walked behind the counter, where they scuffled until the assailant dropped his gun and the worker grabbed it, reported WFLD-TV.

"A man came into my job and tried to rob me," Sotelo said in the caption to the video she posted last week on her TikTok account.

More than 8.2 million social media users have viewed the video, which cuts off as the robber tried to get his weapon back while holding the employee's purse, but Sotelo said Friday that she was suspended over the incident, although Subway representatives would not confirm the claim.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent incident at a franchised location in Rockford, Illinois," a company spokesperson said "The restaurant owner and management are fully cooperating with the police investigation, and we request patience until that process is complete…Every restaurant is independently owned and operated. We are in contact with the franchisee to better understand the situation and assist as needed."

