Trump officials privately held strategy sessions about how to get their boss to give up boxes of classified info: NYT

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that in the waning days of the Donald Trump administration, officials privately got together, trying to strategize about how to make the outgoing president surrender boxes that were full of classified documents to be returned to their proper place.

"By the end of his presidency, and as Mr. Trump was fighting to overturn his election loss, some of his aides were concerned with preserving the work of the office itself," reported Maggie Haberman, Ben Protess, Michael S. Schmidt, Luke Broadwater, and William K. Rashbaum. "His habit of transporting material around in cardboard boxes, with either a personal aide or a valet carrying them, was well known, but the contents were not always clear."

"Discussions were held within the White House by top staff members about how to get Mr. Trump to surrender his boxes, people familiar with the events said; it is unclear whether Mr. Trump was ever asked directly or officials simply did not take the issue to him," the report continued.

This new information comes a day after the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president's Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into classified documents Trump removed when he left office.

"[One] person familiar with the search said agents began going through a storage unit, where items like beach chairs and umbrellas are kept, in the basement," said the report. "They progressed to his office, which was built for him on the second floor of the main house, where they cracked a hotel-style safe that was said by two people briefed on the search to contain nothing of consequence to the agents. Then they moved to Mr. Trump’s residence, the person said. Ultimately, they removed a number of boxes of documents, people familiar with the search said."

Trump has attacked the investigation as a witch hunt, even though the FBI director, Christopher Wray, was one of his own appointees.

