Deal reached in Trump's Arizona audit that will keep election equipment out of the hands of Cyber Ninjas: report
US President Donald Trump photo (AFP / Nicholas Kamm) and screen capture of Arizona audit count

According to a report from the Arizona Capitol Times, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate reached an agreement late Friday that will allow the Republicans limited access to routers and other information related to the 2020 presidential election -- but keep the physical equipment out of the hands of the Cyber Ninjas who are searching for evidence of election fraud at the request of Donald Trump.


At issue has been a threat from the GOP senate to withhold over $700 million in state-shared revenue from Maricopa Country over their refusal to hand over the technology.

Under the agreement, "... the county and the senate selected a special master to handle the process of answering the Senate's questions about the routers and splunk logs. That's in lieu of turning the materials over to the Senate and its contractor, Cyber Ninjas."

Maricopa had balked at turning over the equipment fearing it may be made unusable for future elections, necessitating the purchase of new replacement equipment.

The report notes that both sides are claiming victory, with Maricopa board Vice Chairman Bill Gates insisting, "It's very important for people to understand that the Cyber Ninjas will not have access to the routers."

He added, "that the settlement avoided costly litigation while also keeping data on the county's routers safe. The county has repeatedly withheld the routers over security concerns," the Capitol Times reported.

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews