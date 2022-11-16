'SOS': Watch 'crowd' of 15 election deniers protest Katie Hobbs outside the Arizona capitol

PHOENIX — A man who identifies himself as Larry G blows a shofar outside the Arizona state capitol on Tuesday afternoon to protest the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs as the state’s next governor.

The protest drew about 15 people, many of whom also rallied outside the Maricopa Election & Voting Tabulation Center on Monday before major news organizations called the election.

During the protest on Monday, a man named Dan S waved a large flag with the letters “SOS.”

“Our legislative body has completely turned against We the People,” he said. “And We the People are done waiting for justice. We have a corrupt government, and it’s time is ticking away, soon to be gone.”

