Trump judge limits photography of voters from QAnon-linked Arizona drop box monitors: report

Trump-nominated District Judge Michael Liburdi limited the activities of the far-right group Clean Elections USA around ballot drop boxes in Arizona.

The judge ruled against taking photos of voters within 75 feet of a drop box, posting identifying photos online, and making false statements about the election, The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday evening.

"The order comes days after the federal judge declined to stop ballot drop box monitors from gathering outside Arizona voting locations in a similar lawsuit filed by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino," the newspaper reported. "He said that legal challenge, which is currently being appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, requested an injunction that was too broad."

The new lawsuit was filed by Protect Democracy and the League of Women Voters of Arizona.

"The legal wrangling comes after some voters dropping off early ballots at outside locations in downtown Phoenix and Mesa complained that groups of people were filming them and taking photos of their license plates," the newspaper reported. "Some of the observers have touted the debunked film '2,000 Mules,' which states without proof that widespread ballot harvesting occurred during the 2020 presidential election."

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has been patrolling outside drop boxes.

The Los Angeles Times reports Clean Elections USA is "led by Melody Jennings, a QAnon adherent who claims the 2020 election was stolen."