Arizona lawmakers hire 'Cyber Ninjas' company run by MAGA conspiracy theorist to audit 2.1 million ballots: report

On Wednesday, The Arizona Republic reported that a Florida-based technology company run by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist has been hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct a broad review of the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County.

"The company, called Cyber Ninjas, will lead a team that includes three other firms as part of the $150,000 contract the Senate has awarded to conduct an unprecedented audit of the county's election results," reported Andrew Oxford and Jen Fifield. "But a deleted Twitter account that appears to belong to the Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan suggests he has already made up his mind about the security of Arizona's elections. It includes a litany of unsubstantiated allegations about fraud in the last election."

At one point, according to the report, Logan tweeted, "I'm tired of hearing people say there was no fraud. It happened, it's real, and people better get wise fast." He also promoted content from Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer facing professional sanctions for a series of frivolous lawsuits to overturn the election, and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a QAnon-curious freshman lawmaker who baselessly voted to challenge the results of the Electoral College.

Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, is the largest county in Arizona and has a population greater than 25 states. It was instrumental to President Joe Biden's narrow win in Arizona, driven by Democratic gains in the suburbs.