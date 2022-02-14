Trump's fake electors illegally used state seal — but GOP attorney general has done nothing: report
Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Giant Center in 2019. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Arizona's Republican attorney general — who is seeking Donald Trump's support as he runs for U.S. Senate — has reportedly sat on an investigation into fake Trump electors for over one year.

On Monday, the Arizona Republic reported that the fake supporters have found themselves in potential legal liability after illegally using the official state seal on their phony documents.

The newspaper noted that is "something that can't happen without express permission from the Arizona secretary of state. The group, which called themselves 'the Sovereign Citizens of the State of Arizona,' never sought that permission, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office said."

Hobbs referred the misuse to Attorney General Mark Brnovich 14 months ago, but "nothing has happened" and Hobbs' office claims to have never received a response to its referral.

READ: Josh Hawley caught selling campaign merchandise featuring his Jan. 6 fist-pump

"The Arizona Republic reached out to members of that slate of false electors — not to be confused with another slate of fake electors that included state Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward — but received no response. It is unclear why the group felt entitled to use the seal," the newspaper reported. "Hobbs' referral to Brnovich came after her office received copies of the false electors' documents via mail, as well as copies sent by the National Archives and Records Administration. The documents, printed on letterhead that contained the state seal, were presented as the certificate of ascertainment for Arizona's presidential electors. The 11 individuals falsely portrayed themselves as the proper electors, casting their electoral votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence, while ignoring the fact that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had carried the state."

Read the full report.

IN RECENT NEWS: Shots fired at Louisville Democrat in 'assassination attempt'

Shots fired at Louisville Democrat www.youtube.com


SmartNews