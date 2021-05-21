‘This is outrageous!’ Morning Joe thumps Arizona for letting conspiracy theorists tamper with voting machines before 2022 elections

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Arizona officials for allowing shady conspiracy theorists to handle voting machines that might be used for next year's midterm elections.

The state's top election official urged Maricopa County to replace hundreds of voting machines that had been examined by the Cyber Ninjas firm as part of the GOP-backed review of Donald Trump's election loss, which the "Morning Joe" host said never should have happened in the first place.

"This is outrageous," Scarborough said. "It used a company that had a CEO that actually endorsed all of these false claims that the election was stolen, and now that these machines have been placed into a conspiracy theorist's hand and a guy who is a grifter and has been a grifter, it would be irresponsible and reckless for Maricopa County to do anything else but get completely new machines. This grift is going to cost them millions and millions of dollars, and for elections to come, because they haven't had custody of these machines."

The machines were investigated out of sight of election officials, and Scarborough said they can't be trusted for use in future elections.

"There's not a responsible election official, supervisor of elections, that would say, 'I will let you take my machines that always stay locked up in my facilities, you just take them out and play with them and do your conspiracy theories and then bring them back to me and we'll just run 2022 like that never happened,'" Scarborough said. "No, it doesn't work that way. This is outrageous. There are other states that are now talking about following this conspiracy theory path, and somebody -- it's not going to be Donald Trump, somebody in the Republican Party, that actually gives a damn about American democracy needs to step up and tell them to stop these audits, and Donald Trump's own election security official said, this was the most secure election in American history. If nonsense like this continues between now and 2022, you can be guaranteed that 2022 will be the least secure in quite some time if we're allowing conspiracy theories to get ahold of election machines without any officials being able to look and make sure they don't doctor them."









