Trump flips out after Arizona ‘audit’ turns up even more votes for Biden

Donald Trump continues to insist the 2020 election was stolen from him, even after a draft report from the Arizona "forensic audit" shows, once again, he was beaten by Joe Biden.
The Republican-led state Arizona Senate ordered the audit that has been plagued with irregularities and credibility issues from the start, and draft reports that circulated Thursday evening showed fewer votes for Trump and even more for Biden than previously counted -- but that didn't stop the twice-impeached one-term president from claiming vindication.
"Huge findings in Arizona!" Trump announced through a spokeswoman, since he's still banned from Twitter for spreading election lies. "However, the Fake News Media is already trying to 'call it' again for Biden before actually looking at the facts — just like they did in November! The audit has uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of FRAUD!"
"Until we know how and why this happened, our Elections will never be secure," he added. "This is a major criminal event and should be investigated by the Attorney General immediately."
The final report will be released Friday afternoon, and Trump cited unsubstantiated rumors to support his claims
"I have heard it is far different than that being reported by the Fake News Media," he said.
