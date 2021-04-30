Arizona Republicans using UV lights to 'prove' QAnon conspiracy theory in bonkers election audit
Arizona Republicans are using ultraviolet light in an attempt to confirm an element of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The GOP-led state Senate is conducting an audit of former president Donald Trump's election loss in the state with the assistance of a cybersecurity firm, and one of the pieces of evidence they're attempting to find comes directly from the right-wing online conspiracy theory, reported the Arizona Capitol Times.

"Called [Piton] earlier and had a chat about the potential use of the UV light station," wrote Ron Watkins, the former 8kun administrator rumored to be the originator of the QAnon conspiracies. "Since UV is able to detect oil from fingerprints, if there are no fingerprints on the ballot then the likelihood of the ballot being marked through a non-human process is high."

Watkins does not live in the United States, but he has been watching livestream video of the audit posted online by One American News and claims to have seen evidence of wrongdoing.

The cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninja, whose CEO Doug Logan is involved in the "Stop The Steal" movement and has interacted on social media with Watkins, although he won't say how much of a role the conspiracy theorist has in the audit.

Auditors are using the ultraviolet light to scan ballots looking for secret watermarks the Trump administration supposedly placed on "official ballots," which originated last year in the QAnon movement.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, the Senate liaison for the audit, confirmed they were looking for watermarks using UV equipment, although Watkins has complained volunteers weren't conducting the process properly.