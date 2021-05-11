Arizona GOP leader blasted for refusing to take responsibility for controversial audit

Karen Fann on Facebook.
Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann was blasted on Friday for refusing to take responsibility for the legislature's widely-panned audit.
On Monday, Arizona Mirror reporter Jeremy Duda noted a tweet by the audit's official account referring to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as "Kooky Katie."
This is the official Twitter account for @FannKfann's audit, referring to Arizona's secretary of state who's had so… https://t.co/5jMbfJpkJm— Jeremy Duda (@Jeremy Duda)1620681173.0
Fann denied responsibility.
Nope. Not my account This is the account of Ken Bennett the liason who set it up https://t.co/0pltHzT7tR— Karen Fann (@Karen Fann)1620681406.0
That prompted KPNX-TV reporter Brahm Resnik to wonder who is in charge of the audit. Here's the thread he posted:
Arizona Senate is the audit client. Senate President Karen Fann signs the contracts. She gets sued. She delegates K… https://t.co/x1905Ryk2m— Brahm Resnik (@Brahm Resnik)1620683847.0
So who runs the show? Not Senate President Karen Fann, according to Senate President Karen Fann. https://t.co/BtsrkjVnMA— Brahm Resnik (@Brahm Resnik)1620690120.0