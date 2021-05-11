Arizona GOP leader blasted for refusing to take responsibility for controversial audit
Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann was blasted on Friday for refusing to take responsibility for the legislature's widely-panned audit.

On Monday, Arizona Mirror reporter Jeremy Duda noted a tweet by the audit's official account referring to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as "Kooky Katie."

Fann denied responsibility.

That prompted KPNX-TV reporter Brahm Resnik to wonder who is in charge of the audit. Here's the thread he posted: