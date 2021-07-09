'Laughable': CNN panel stunned after Arizona GOP requests another recount of ballots for Trump
US President Donald Trump photo (AFP / Nicholas Kamm) and screen capture of Arizona audit count

The co-host of CNN's "New Day" expressed astonishment on Friday morning after the Arizona Republic reported that Republicans in the Arizona state Senate are making plans to recount the 2020 presidential ballots in Maricopa County once again -- seven months after the election.

As CNN host John Berman noted, "The state's Republican-controlled Senate is planning to recount every single one of the 2.1 million ballots cast in the election," before adding, "I read this and I said, 'what?' I mean, there's this audit which in and of itself has a ton of questions surrounding it and now the Republican-led state senate will recount it again after that? what's going on here?"

Jen Fifield of the Republic explained, "So the state senate Republicans have started their recount on April 23rd, that's more than two months ago, they were packing up the ballots and already to ship them back to the counties saying their recount was complete and then yesterday our reporter Mary Jo Pitzl was there on the scene and Senator Karen Fann (R) told her later we are going to actually recount the ballots again."

"This is recounting the ballots this time, not the votes. she said it's a triple check," she added. "Meanwhile, it doesn't look like Cyber Ninjas, the lead contractor is involved in this one"

Addressing Jessica Huseman of Votebeat, Berman asked, "I mean, Jessica, you could just recount ballots forever -- just keep counting them, count them again and again to infinity. That's honestly what it practically seems like here."

"You know, I think that that is the answer when you don't get the result that you want -- you just keep trying over and over and over again and one day your spaghetti will stick to the wall," she replied. "I think that's the message we're getting."

Noting that an outside film crew has also been given access to the ballots, she continued, "This is extremely unusual. I have been covering elections since the very beginning of 2016. I have been on dozens of counting floors like the one that Jen described and I have never been allowed access to anything like this."

"It is very unusual that people not directly working with the counting process would be allowed to be in this cage, as we're describing it at all," she continued. "This is a very secure area-- the ballots are kept and it is secure for obvious reasons. and so, to allow an untrained, unregistered film crew back there to not only be near the ballots but to actually film them is so insecure that it's almost laughable. I would have a difficult time believing it if we had not just witnessed two months of complete calamity at the hands of Cyber Ninjas."

Watch below:



