Arizona 'audit' chief rages at staffer working with the Cyber Ninjas

The Republican state senator behind the so-called "audit" in Arizona expressed her displeasure with the staffer at the Capitol working with the Cyber Ninjas in a newly revealed text message.

It has been weeks since the results were finalized from the Cyber Ninjas, but suddenly, the company couldn't speak to anyone because everyone there caught COVID. It has left people on both sides of the aisle wondering what the hold up is.



Those on the right are spreading conspiracy theories that the Cyber Ninjas had somehow been captured by the "deep state" and that the delay is the reason for concern. Those on the left have complained that a CEO having COVID doesn't prevent the company from publishing the findings.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Karen Fann, the Republican behind the fake audit, is being questioned about where the results are. A slate of documents released Tuesday night revealed her rant about the liaison between Arizona Senate Republicans and the Cyber Ninjas.

"The ballot count is done. Ballots and machines being returned tomorrow. Nothing for him to do. He's made (sic) because he wants access to all the data now and I told him no. The audit is not complete and we shouldn't be interfering with their job. The guy can't help himself with wanting to be the center of attention. I've been dealing with this for a couple months," Sen. Fann said, according to Reuters reporter Brad Heath.

It's unclear what is left to do for the audit.

See the screen capture below:



