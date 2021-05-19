Arizona Republican admits GOP is uniquely 'insane' when it comes to accepting election losses

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican who has called out election conspiracy theories surrounding the Arizona results, acknowledged that when it comes to election issues, his party has a near-monopoly on "insanity."
"Are you worried this becomes the standard way that your party behaves when they lose elections?" asked anchor Joy Reid.
"Yes, absolutely," said Richer. "You know, it opens the door to both parties. I don't think this is now specific to just one party."
"Democrats don't believe in this," Reid countered. "Have you ever had any record of Democrats doing this? The pain in the loss of the 2000 election was real. Al Gore himself presided over handing over the election to George W. Bush. Hillary Clinton losing to that reality show guy everyone knew was unqualified to be president ... Democrats believe in democracy when they lose. Your party doesn't seem to, sir."
"I appreciate it," Richer acknowledged. "I don't think insanity is specific to just one side of the aisle or other. This instance, yes. We're discussing Republicans right now. Absolutely."
Watch below:
Stephen Richer concedes Republican "insanity" on election issues www.youtube.com