'Arizona spring': far-right planning Black Friday protests to demand a 'revote' after GOP loses

MAGA activists in Arizona are planning a Black Friday protest to demand a revote after the GOP slate of four prominent election deniers was rejected by voters.

The far-right Gateway Pundit reports, "patriots in Arizona demanding a re-do of the 2022 general election have organized a protest near the Arizona Capitol this Friday at 9 a.m. and through the weekend before counties canvass the results. The protest will include a peaceful gathering and opportunities to hold signs and banners on highways across the state."

Donald Trump has also said he wants the GOP to get a mulligan and re-do the vote in Arizona after Kari Lake lost for governor, Blake Masters lost his U.S. Senate bid, Abe Hamadeh lost for attorney general, and state Sen. Mark Finchem lost for secretary of state.

Jen Fifield, who covers Arizona election for the nonprofit newsroom Votebeat, reported, "There's a call circulating on far-right channels today for a 9 a.m. Friday protest for a 'revote' at the Arizona Capitol. One commentator on Gettr is calling it an 'Arizona spring,' telling people to bring guns so that if 'FBI informants' start to shoot they can shoot back."

Finchem, the failed secretary of state candidate claimed, "only a new election can restore individual sufferage, so many were disenfranchised in Maricopa County. We MUST restore voter confidence in the process."

But as some Republicans remain fixated on the voting conspiracy theories, for the second cycle in a row, others are moving on.

Outgoing GOP Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday met with Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the Democrat who beat Lake.

"Today I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought race and offered my full cooperation as she prepares to assume the leadership of the State of Arizona," Ducey announced. "My administration will work to make this transition as smooth and seamless as possible. Our duty is to ensure that Arizona’s 24th Governor and her team can hit the ground running and continue our state’s incredible momentum."

"All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out. The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision," Ducey said. "No matter who we voted for, all of us have a stake in Arizona’s success. Our future is bright and boundless. Let us never forget that as we begin this next chapter in our state’s history."