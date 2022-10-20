Arizona voter alleges being harassed by group who echoed pro-Trump conspiracies about 'mules'
A formal complaint filed with the Arizona Secretary of State’s office alleges that a group of people who are "monitoring" ballot drop boxes harassed a man and his wife and accused the man of being a "mule."

ABC 15, which obtained a copy of the complaint, reports that the complaint has been passed on to both the Arizona Attorney General's Office and the United States Department of Justice.

The complaint describes an alleged incident that occurred at the Mesa Juvenile Court dropbox in Mesa, Arizona, in which "a group of people" were "filming and photographing my wife and I as we approached the dropbox and accusing us of being a mule."

It then states that the group "took photographs of our license plate" before following them out of the parking lot.

The accusation of being "mules" is possibly a reference to Dinesh D'Souza's conspiracy theory film "2,000 Mules," which has been promoted by former President Donald Trump despite having been repeatedly debunked by elections officials.

ABC 15 just last week reported that there were groups of unauthorized people watching people dropping off their ballots at the Mesa Juvenile Court dropbox, although it wasn't reported until this week that those observers had engaged in potential voter intimidation.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the mail-in voting system despite the fact that there is no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

