'Nasty, wrong, ill-informed': Trump erupts at judge after being implicated in potential criminal offenses
Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Save America" rally. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out at the American legal system yet again.

Following a Truth Social post decrying his failed special counsel probe of the FBI's investigation into his 2016 campaign's contacts with Russian agents, the twice-impeached former president attacked U.S. District Judge David O. Carter for ruling this week that eight emails sent by one-time Trump lawyer John Eastman were not privileged because they contained evidence of a crime.

"Who’s this Clinton appointed 'Judge,' David Carter, who keeps saying, and sending to all, very nasty, wrong, and ill informed statements about me on rulings, or a case (whatever!), currently going on in California, that I know nothing about - nor am I represented," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "With that being said, please explain to this partisan hack that the Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged and Stolen. Also, he shouldn’t be making statements about me until he understands the facts, which he doesn’t!"

The hearing in question was to determine what emails Eastman wrote about legal advice he gave to Trump would have to be turned over to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots.

Carter reviewed roughly 500 Eastman emails and ruled that all but eight were covered by attorney-client privilege. Those eight emails, however, were exempt from privilege under the crime fraud exception that states lawyers cannot keep legal advice confidential if they are advising their client on how to commit crimes.

Additionally, there is no evidence that the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden, was stolen.

