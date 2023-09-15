'Discriminatory intent': Judge smacks down Arizona laws that seek to ban certain voters

Noem is rumored to be a possible top Trump vice presidential pick. She endorsed the ex-president, currently facing 91 criminal felony charges, in his re-election bid just last week.

Governor Noem has been at the forefront of anti-LGBTQ legislation and attacks, including on transgender children and same-sex marriage.

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples constitutionally have the same rights and responsibilities as different-sex couples, Noem's spokesperson said she "believes marriage is a special bond between a man and a woman."

During her 2018 run for governor Noem told South Dakota Public Broadcasting, “My relationship with the Lord is my foundation in all things. As a result, the values I hold according to biblical principles impact my decisions: we are called to love, but we're also instructed to stand for truth. I'm hopeful my leadership reflects that.”

She has supported a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. In 2021 she signed into law legislation allowing South Dakotans to use their religious beliefs to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

In February, Noem signed into law a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors. Last year she signed a law "restricting transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity in public schools and post-secondary institutions," according to ABC News.

The Daily Mail on Friday, citing "multiple sources," reported it had "uncovered evidence of Lewandowski and Noem's fling: Dozens of trips that mixed business with pleasure, private flights and luxury resort stays."

"Neither denied the affair when asked by DailyMail.com. The Governor issued a statement attacking us for the timing of the article, while Lewandowski did not respond to a request for comment."

"The pair met up Friday for a Trump campaign rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, but were careful to have no public interaction – despite being close for years," the Daily Mail also reported, adding they "were made aware of a pending story about their relationship."

"The two were first suspected of being romantically involved in 2021, but Noem scornfully dismissed the story as 'total garbage and a disgusting lie' at the time."

Noem "won the governorship in 2018 promising to uphold the wholesome family values that she said South Dakotans have 'long embraced'," according to the Daily Mail. "Defending 'traditional marriage', which she defined as 'a special, God-given union between one man and one woman', was particularly important to her," and "was the foundation for her beliefs, policy priorities and the ideals she lives by, said Noem, who has a son and two daughters with her husband Bryon who she married in 1992."

Critics blast Noem's family values claims.

Republican former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger, now a CNN Senior Political Commentator pointed to the Daily Mail story and wrote: "Sick and disturbing."

Civil rights attorney, Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic clinical instructor, and transgender rights activist Alejandra Caraballo pointed to the Daily Mail's article and wrote on social media, "The family values people are at it again."

"Governor Kristi Noem, who is against same-sex marriage, has received awards in the past for championing 'family values,'" notes journalist Yashar Ali. "She can’t remain faithful in her own marriage but thinks same-sex couples shouldn’t be allowed to get married."

Michael Musto, longtime journalist and commentator, wrote on social media: "Hey, @GovKristiNoem. Will you still be promoting 'family values', praising God, and demonizing queer people?"

"Listen," said Charlotte Clymer, the activist, writer, and former Human Rights Campaign press secretary. "I don’t care what other folks consensually do in their relationships because it’s none of my business. The problem is when conservatives like Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski make the private lives of others, like LGBTQ people, their business. The hypocrisy is nasty."

"My, apparently, highly controversial view is that 'family values' -- that is, recognizing the value of family is in its necessary foundation for a healthy society -- is nowhere better expressed, and finds no greater advocacy, than in the LGBTQ community," she added.

The Daily Mail's exclusive also includes this anecdote.

"In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Noem and Lewandowski became virtually inseparable companions on the Trump campaign trail," the Mai reported. "By then, their relationship was an open secret at the White House and among high-level GOP lobbyists and political consultants."

"'It became a joke,' says the Trump Administration employee who had first seen them at AMPFest."

"'Every time someone said something about how Kristi would be a savior to the conservative movement, someone else would say, 'Right, the savior that's f**king Corey Lewandowski'.'"

See the social media posts and video above or at this link.