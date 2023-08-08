GOP lawmaker's wife says she's been replacing 'terrible books' with Bibles in local Little Free Libraries
Reading the Bible (Shutterstock)

The wife of a Republican state lawmaker in Arkansas has made herself the unofficial monitor of her neighbors' Little Free Libraries.

Arkansas Times reports that Jennifer Meeks, the wife of Arkansas State Rep. Stephen Meeks, posted on Facebook recently about her efforts to remove "terrible books" from local Little Free Libraries and replace them with Bibles.

"I have been swapping out books in little free libraries for awhile," she wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month. "I have seen good books, terrible books... Recently I have been picking up free Bibles at flea markets and thrift stores. Sometimes I find good devotion books or kids’ Bible stories at a good price to add. Or just great books, and a gospel tract is a nice idea too.”

Meeks said she was inspired to do this after seeing a lot of LGBTQ Pride-themed books in the libraries.

RELATED: 'Just absurd': Shakespeare is latest casualty of Florida's book ban law

"From what I have seen a lot of these books and other things don’t align with Christian values," she wrote. "Today, I saw a bunch of Pride stuff in one. There’s a group of leftists, especially in Conway, who are very active in keeping little libraries well stocked."

Meeks has since either deleted the Facebook post or made it private, although the local progressive organization Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice said that her efforts would not stop people in the area from stocking libraries with quality reading material.

"Keep removing them, Jennifer," they said. "We won’t stop."

SmartNews