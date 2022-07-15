8-year-old shot dead by younger brother while mom napped: sheriff

America's epidemic of gun violence has devastated an Arkansas family after an 8-year-old boy was fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother while their mother was taking a nap.

Little Rock TV station KTHV reported on the killing, which occurred in Pine Bluff, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"You know, just a loss for words right now. Just because the nature of the incident and the ages of those involved," said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods.

The Department of Health Services was dispatched to assess the welfare of the four siblings who were present.

"It appears that based on arrival at least the mother was actually present. It was reported that she may have been sleeping at the time, heard the gunshot, went in, and actually found the 8-year-old on the floor," Woods said.

The sheriff's department is investigating whether the firearm was secured.

