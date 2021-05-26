Arkansas middle school apologizes for 'biased' yearbook photos whitewashing Capitol riot

On Tuesday, 40/29 News reported that a Bentonville, Arkansas middle school principal is apologizing for captions in the school yearbook that appear to attack George Floyd protesters and whitewash the January 6th invasion of the U.S. Capitol, saying that they are "inaccurate," "biased," and "political."
The captions in the yearbook for Lincoln Junior High School reportedly attracted outrage from some parents.
"40/29 News received yearbook photos from a concerned parent who wished to stay anonymous. The first photo shows former President Donald Trump with the caption, 'President Trump WAS NOT impeached,'" reported Emma Claybrook. "Another photo shows protesters in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death with the caption, 'Black Lives Matter riots Started in Minneapolis in May of 2020.' The last photo sent to the 40/29 Newsroom shows rioters on Jan. 6 at the insurrection at the Capitol with the caption, 'Trump supporters protest at the Capitol.'"
"I would like to offer my deepest apologies for the inaccuracies and mistakes in the Lincoln Junior High School 2020-2021 yearbook," said Principal Josh Thompson. "This yearbook does not represent our values nor meet LJHS and Bentonville Schools' standards for quality and excellence."
This comes after a number of other high-profile, controversial incidents at schools around the country, including a Colorado high school where three people posted what appeared to be a blackface photo re-enacting George Floyd's murder.
