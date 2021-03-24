Georgia man arrested after entering grocery store with 5 guns and body armor: report

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a man was arrested after entering a Publix grocery store in the Atlantic Station neighborhood of Atlanta with five guns and body armor.

"Police were called to the grocery store just after 1:30 p.m. and met with a manager who told them a man came in with a rifle and headed straight toward a bathroom, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said," reported Shaddi Abusaid and Henri Hollis. "Officers at the scene spotted the man leaving the bathroom and quickly took him into custody. According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all of which were concealed on his person. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Rico Marley and said he has been charged with reckless conduct."

According to the report, "Officers and paramedics are still interviewing Marley and conducting a mental health evaluation, authorities said. Police are still working to determine why he had so many guns inside the store."

The incident comes just days after multiple mass casualty events that rocked the nation, including a spree killing also in the Atlanta area that targeted women in Asian spas, and a mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado that left ten dead.