MAGA rioter offers the FBI an unusual explanation for why he climbed into the Capitol through a window

An Indiana man was arrested by the FBI Wednesday in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He faces typical charges of unlawful entry, disruptive conduct and parading.



But Jeffrey Munger, 55, of Goshen, Indiana had an unusual explanation for why he crawled through a glass window to enter the U.S. Capitol: The crowd made him do it.

In “a voluntary, non-custodial, audio-recorded interview” last December 15 with FBI agents, Munger admitted to going into the Capitol and even identified himself in photographs and showed agents where he went in, an FBI criminal complaint states. Here’s its description:

"Munger admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021, through a broken window. Using a map provided by the interviewing agent, Munger circled the area where he entered the building through a broken window. The area he circled is known as the Senate Wing Door, which is located on the northwest side of the U.S. Capitol building. Munger stated that he saw people trying to force open doors and heard glass breaking, among other things.

READ: 'She just confessed to the crime': Dominion worker's attorney nails Michelle Malkin in defamation testimony

“He stated that he went inside because the crowd behind him was pushing him into a corner, and the only way for him to leave the area was to go through the window into the building. He admitted to taking photographs while inside and stated that he never heard any commands from law enforcement officers to exit the building. He stated that he walked down the hall, saw people smoking pot, and then decided to leave.”

The report states Munger admitted to having taken the photos it found on his email account. It also stated that Munger’s phone records show he was “at or around the Capitol from 2:28 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.” on January 6.

“He allowed the interviewing agent to photograph the coat and hat he had worn that day, which he still had in his possession,” the report said.

You can read the FBI complaint here.