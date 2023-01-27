Former Arkansas governor's son suspended from practicing law after latest DWI arrest: report

William Asa Hutchinson III, the son of the recently retired GOP governor of Arkansas, has had his law license suspended after he was arrested for DWI, reported the Arkansas Times on Thursday.

"Hutchinson III was arrested Jan. 13 after being pulled over in his Maserati in Benton County. A police document says he was driving 71 miles per hour in a 45 zone," reported Austin Bailey.

According to the report, Hutchinson already has "multiple DWIs on his record" — and an affidavit from the Benton County Sheriff's Office says that police found cocaine and a handgun in his car.

"The Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct granted a petition to suspend his law license," continued the report. "The petition alleges 'Respondent William Asa Hutchinson, III, Arkansas Bar No. 2001115, presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to his clients if he continues to practice law.'"

This is not the only member of former Gov. Hutchinson's family to have run into trouble with the bar, the article noted: Jeremy Hutchinson, the governor's son's cousin and a former state senator, surrendered his law license in 2019 after pleading guilty to federal bribery and tax fraud charges.

The family of past and present governors have sometimes faced a spotlight for misadventures in their private lives. In some circumstances, these turn into public scandals when a governor abuses their authority to help them. In South Dakota, for example, Gov. Kristi Noem came under fire last year after it emerged she intervened to secure a real estate appraiser license for her daughter after she had been denied one by state employees.