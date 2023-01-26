CNN's Manu Raju turns tables on George Santos when he accuses network of 'lying to the American people'

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on Thursday got into a heated back-and-forth with CNN's Manu Raju when the reporter asked the scandal-plagued New York Republican why fundraising committees associated with his campaign listed a man as his campaign treasurer who was not his campaign treasurer.

While roaming the halls of the United States Capitol on Thursday, Raju confronted Santos about a filing made with the Federal Elections Commission this week claimed that veteran campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler was now working for Santos, even though Datwyler insists he never agreed to do any such thing.

"I'll have a conversation with you when you become a better, honest reporter," Santos responded.

"I'm asking you directly..." Raju interjected.



"You're a dishonest reporter and you know that!" Santos shot back.

Raju did not take kindly to having his honesty questioned by Santos and he proceeded to ask Santos about some of the multitude of falsehoods he's told to his own voters.

"Why did you lie about being on a volleyball team?" Raju asked, referring to Santos' infamous claim that he was a star volleyball player at a college he never attended.

Santos, however, called Raju a liar again and walked away.

