Arkansas GOP governor calls Trump 'a threat to democracy' -- and says he won't back him in 2024

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he would not back former President Donald Trump in 2024 after the J6 Committee hearings had revealed him to be a "threat to our democracy."

Appearing on CBS News, Hutchinson was asked about Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-WY) remarks this week in which she called Trump a "domestic threat" to the nation.

Hutchinson gave Cheney's assessment a full-throated endorsement.

"As you can see from the testimony on January 6th and subsequent to the election, where he was challenging the legality of it, the lawful transfer of party, yes, that was a threat to our democracy," he said. "That was a threat to our institutions of government, and that's not the behavior we want to see in a responsible president."

Hutchinson went on to say that he still doubts the J6 Committee has made the case that Trump committed crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, but said he still believed the committee had provided more than enough evidence that Trump should never be president again.

"I would not be supporting him for 2024," he said. "He acted irresponsibly during that time he was a risk to the nation, absolutely."

Watch the video below or at this link.