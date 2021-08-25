Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt to reveal his identity in TV interview
Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

The U.S. Capitol police officer who fatally shot Donald Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt will reveal his identity in a televised interview.

Trump and his congressional allies have demanded to know the officer's name, which has been the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 insurrection, and he will publicly reveal himself in a sit-down interview Thursday evening with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

"Speaking out and revealing his identity for the first time, the officer will share his perspective on the events of the day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he has received," NBC News said in a release. "He will also discuss the recent news that Capitol Police will not discipline him following an internal review, exonerating him for use of force."

The officer has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Department of Justice and an internal police probe, which found that he shot and killed the 35-year-old Babbitt in the course of his duty to protect elected officials and others working in the Capitol when Trump supporters violently stormed inside.

SmartNews Media