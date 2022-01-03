Woman claims she lived in fear after being terrorized by Ashli Babbitt

For the first time, a woman who reported being terrorized by Ashli Babbitt is speaking out.

Celeste Norris spoke with the Associated Press about Babbitt repeatedly ramming her vehicle with an SUV years before Babbitt was shot dead during the Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

In 2015, Norris said Babbitt engaged in an affair with her live-in boyfriend. At the time, Babbitt was known as Ashli McEntee and was married to Timothy McEntee.

When Norris learned of the affair, she said she reached out to Timothy McEntee to inform him that his wife was having an affair with her boyfriend, Aaron Babbitt.

RELATED: Ashli Babbitt: Rorschach test for attack on US Capitol

A few weeks later, Norris said she was waiting at a stop sign when a Ford Explorer passed her going the other direction, which then flipped a U-turn to follow her.

"When the driver of the Chevy pulled over, Norris said the white Ford SUV accelerated and rammed into her rear bumper. She said the SUV rammed her a second time and then a third, all while the vehicles continued to roll down the road," the AP reported. "After Norris dialed 911, an emergency dispatcher advised her to pull over to the shoulder and stop. As she waited for help, Babbitt got out of her vehicle and came up to Norris’ driver’s-side window, banging on the glass."

Babbitt was charged with reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

“She pulls up yelling and screaming. It took me a good 30 seconds to figure out who she was. … Just all sorts of expletives, telling me to get out of the car, that she was going to beat my ass," Norris said. “I lived in fear because I didn’t know what she was capable of. I was constantly looking over my shoulder.”

READ MORE: Pro-Trump group plans Jan. 6 candlelight vigils to honor Ashli Babbitt

The defendant reportedly changed her story leading up to the trial.

"In the weeks after the incident, Norris said, Babbitt falsely claimed to authorities that the collisions had occurred when Norris repeatedly backed her vehicle into Babbitt’s SUV. But when the case went to trial, Norris said, Babbitt changed her story, admitting under oath that she had collided with Norris’ vehicle but portraying it as an accident," the AP reported.

A judge acquitted Babbitt.

Read the full report.

SmartNews