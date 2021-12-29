Pro-Trump group plans Jan. 6 candlelight vigils to honor Ashli Babbitt
Shutterstock.

A pro-Trump group is organizing candlelight vigils around the country on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

"Look Ahead America, which organized a 'Justice for J6' rally in September, sent out guidelines on how interested participants can honor those who died or have been charged in connection with the riot," the Washington Times reported Wednesday.

Former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard, who serves as executive director of Look Ahead America, reportedly wrote in an email: “With the anniversary of January 6 fast approaching, I wanted to ask you to consider hosting or participating in a candlelight vigil to stand in solidarity with all of those who have been politically persecuted and in remembrance of Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland."

Babbitt was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer as she tried to breach the House chamber on Jan. 6, while Boyland died from a medical emergency outside the building.

In a statement on the group's website, Braynard said: "January 6th is the one-year anniversary of the beginning of our government’s immoral and unconstitutional political persecution of hundreds of our brothers and sisters who exercised their First Amendment rights to seek redress of grievances on January 6th. ... Around the country and even around the world, we invite our supporters to host these vigils to raise awareness of our government’s betrayal of these citizens and our fundamental values to perpetuate the phony 'insurrection' narrative. We encourage everyone to join us for this peaceful and somber demonstration of our patriotic resolve that these victims will not be forgotten and the crimes of our political leaders will not be forgiven."

One of the vigils will take place outside the DC Jail, where some rioters are housed. According to Look Ahead America's website, nine other vigils were scheduled around the country as of Wednesday, including four in Arizona.

The group's guidelines for the vigils suggest gathering at sunset outside a local jail, city hall, park or church. The guidelines also encourage organizers "to call their local police department for rules regarding such a gathering in their local community."

SmartNews