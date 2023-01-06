Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested for blocking DC street on Capitol riot anniversary
Micki Witthoeft, the mother of the late Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, was arrested in Washington D.C. on the second anniversary of the deadly riots at the United States Capitol building.

According to a press release issued by the United States Capitol Police, Witthoeft was among a group of protesters at the Capitol grounds that did not have a permit to demonstrate there.

During their demonstration, the protesters stood in the street despite instructions from the Capitol police to remain on the sidewalk.

The police said that Witthoeft was given multiple warnings to get out of the road but she "refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested."

The 58-year-old Witthoeft was subsequently taken into custody on charges of refusal to obey a police order and blocking and obstructing roadways.

A report from Washingtonian adds some color to Witthoeft's arrest, as the publication writes that she said that "Capitol Police suck ass" during her confrontation with the officers.

Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot on January 6th, 2021 by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd after she tried crawling through a shattered window adjacent to a door that police had barricaded to prevent rioters from reaching members of Congress.

A Capitol Police investigation of the incident cleared Byrd of any wrongdoing.

