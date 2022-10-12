Ashli Babbitt's mother says Jan. 6 was a 'patriotic day' ruined by the FBI

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot in the shoulder by the United States Capitol Police while trying to smash through a window to enter the Capitol during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump, accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation of instigating the chaos that ultimately led to her daughter's subsequent death.

The Department of Justice conducted an investigation into the officer's actions and determined that there was "no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully committed a violation." The probe's findings also "revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber."

But in a Tuesday interview with Absolute Truth on MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell's LindellTV, Micki Witthoeft claimed that January 6th was a joyous occasion that was bajanxed by overly zealous law enforcement.

“You know, January 6th if you talk to people who were actually there, they talk about what an inspiring, uplifting patriotic day that was. You know, singing patriotic songs and enjoying the company of patriotic people; Ashli included. You know, I, I hold comfort in the fact that I've seen her walking down the inaugural path and I see that as one of the – it was a happy moment in her life, you know? She was celebrating the fact that she was there, celebrating the fact that she just got to see Donald Trump speak. And so I appreciate everybody that was there sharing that day with her," Witthoeft said.

"And then, you know, it suddenly turned violent, and I would like to see the catalyst for that change because it’s my belief the Capitol Police waged war on the American unarmed citizens that day, and um, the FBI, um, were active in making sure the violence happened and actually orchestrating that day," she declared.

Witthoeft added, "and that's my belief."

Ashli Babbitt’s mother says J6 “was an inspiring, uplifting patriotic day. It was a happy moment in her life. She just got to see Trump speak. It’s my belief the Capitol PD waged war on American unarmed citizens that day, and the FBI was active in making sure violence happened.” pic.twitter.com/JYsUI10K69

— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2022