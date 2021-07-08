Trump and GOP turning MAGA 'terrorist' Ashli Babbitt into a martyr for this disturbing reason
Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump is trying to turn the pointless death of MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt into a rallying cry for future terrorists.

The 35-year-old Air Force veteran was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol police officer while climbing through a broken window wearing a Trump flag as a cape, and the former president and other Republicans are making her into a martyr to rationalize their own victimhood and inspire others to help destroy American democracy, according to Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali.

"The goal is to keep enraging and confusing their base, convince them of a far-reaching 'Deep State' conspiracy committed to depriving them of power and glory and 'replacing' them," Ali wrote, "and deflect from the Jan. 6 investigations that will further document the extremist elements embedded within the GOP and conservative movement."

Trump declared this week that police had "no reason" to shoot Babbitt, saying she posed no threat as she tried to break into the Speaker's Lobby as her fellow rioters bellowed their bloodlust for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence and others, as white supremacist Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) calls for charges against the officer, who has been cleared by the Department of Justice.

"Babbitt — a woman, a wife, an Air Force veteran, and a true believer for Trump who, according to them, was 'assassinated' by the 'Deep State' — is an ideal character to glorify in death for a conservative movement that has turned into a racket and cult, a 'victim' who can no longer speak for herself and can thus embody whatever fiction and grievance they want to promote," Ali wrote.

Turning a rabid conspiracy theorist with documented mental health issues into a "the first victim of the second Civil War" and a "freedom fighter" is a cynical ploy by Republicans to justify their ongoing assault against democracy, Ali wrote, and will undoubtedly inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

"If the base believes that they are being prosecuted, oppressed and even 'assassinated' like Babbitt, then they will justify any and all means to reject Democratic rule and future elections that deprive them of power," Ali wrote. "A martyr like Ashli Babbitt is what they need to inspire future 'freedom fighters' for the next coup. Don't be surprised to see more terrorists and violent extremists in red caps and Trump capes."

