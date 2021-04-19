Asian dad attacked in NYC by racist stranger while tending to ill child

Angry man fighting attack (Shutterstock)
An Asian father was punched by a random stranger in a New York City racist assault.
The 33-year-old victim was driving with his children in Lower Manhattan on Saturday evening when he stopped the car for his son who had become ill, police told the New York Post.
Another man jumped out of his own vehicle and approached the man, whom he slurred as a "dumb f*cking ch*nk" and told to move his car.
The assailant then punched the father and his vehicle window, according to police, and then he got into his gray Acura and drove away.
The attack is under investigation as a possible hate crime amid a nationwide spike in violence against Asian-Americans.