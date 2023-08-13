At mass grave exhumation, daughter of Spanish Civil War victim seeks closure

By Juan Medina COLMENAR VIEJO, Spain (Reuters) - Benita Navacerrada is a 91-year-old Spanish woman with a yearning to know where her father was buried more than 80 years ago. She hopes the answer will lie in an exhumation outside Madrid of the remains of more than 100 people who were executed by forces of late dictator Francisco Franco in 1939, in the aftermath of Spain's Civil War. "I want to know where he is because I have never known," Navacerrada told Reuters this week at the cemetery of Colmenar Viejo where two mass graves have been found. Navacerrada said locating her father, who was a u...