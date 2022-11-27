1 dead, 5 injured, in Atlanta mass shooting: report

Authorities responded to a Saturday night shooting in Atlanta.
"So far, police have said five victims were shot, in addition to the man who lost his life on the scene," Fox 5 Atlanta reported. "They have not identified any of the suspects or victims yet, but said this was a result of a dispute between teenagers and young adults that ended with gun violence."
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 613 mass shootings so far in 2022 and 40,060 gun deaths.
"The shooting happened after a group of people were escorted off the property by Atlantic Station security and off-duty Atlanta officers, police said late Saturday," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "It was the latest in a string of shootings in the upscale retail and residential area. Saturday night’s shooting happened during a busy weekend of holiday shopping. Atlantic Station is also currently the site of a Cirque Du Soleil show and ice skating rink."
The company behind the Atlantic Station development emailed a statement to the newspaper.
“APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries,” the statement read. “Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.”