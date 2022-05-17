'Despicable' Attica prison guard suspended after mocking Buffalo shooting victims on Facebook: report
Buffalo mass shooting site (Photo by John Norbile for AFP)

On Tuesday, WKBW reported that a corrections officer at the maximum-security Attica facility in New York has been suspended following a Facebook post in which he mocked the victims of the white supremacist Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.

"Gregory Foster II has worked as a correction officer at the Attica Correctional Facility since June of 1997," said the report. "The image from Foster's Facebook page ... features an exterior picture of a Tops store and text making a crass reference to the aftermath of the shooting. Above the post, the caption reads 'Too soon? This should weed out some FB friends,' followed by a laughing emoji."

Foster's post was captioned, "Clean up on aisle 3, no wait 4, also on 7, 9, 12, and 13."

"'The comments made by this correction officer are despicable, stand in violation of multiple Department rules, and will not be tolerated,' the department said in a statement. 'This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department,'" according to the report. "The department says it will be seeking termination of Foster and he may face criminal prosecution."

The Buffalo shooting, which left 10 Black shoppers dead, was committed by a white supremacist whose manifesto made clear he feared nonwhite people breeding white people out of existence — a paranoid conspiracy known as the "Great Replacement Theory."

The incident has triggered heightened scrutiny on lawmakers and members of the media, including on Fox News, who have pushed similar rhetoric over the years.

SmartNews