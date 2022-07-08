'Tie all those pieces together': Former Trump lawyer draws a map for DOJ's criminal prosecution

The attorney Donald Trump brought into the White House to manage his response to the Mueller probe revealed on Thursday the potential criminal activity in Trump's coup attempt that he thinks the Department of Justice should find "worthy" of investigation.

CNN's Erin Burnett played police bodycam footage of police executing a search warrant on Jeffrey Clark, who was wearing a dress shirt and underwear.

"The news coming as the DOJ's investigation appears to be picking up steam," Burnett reported. "Republican operatives are set to set turn over information as soon as tomorrow, the DOJ has issued numerous subpoenas in the past few weeks for information in all seven battleground states where Trump's campaign convened those fake electors."

"In the meantime, on Capitol Hill, the Jan. 6 committee is ramping up," she continued. "The Trump White House counselor Pat Cipollone will testify tomorrow before the Jan. 6 committee. He is, of course, a crucial witness. his testimony could be very important in helping the Justice Department when they hear it, determine whether criminal charges should be brought against Trump himself."

For analysis, Burnett interviewed Ty Cobb, who was a former federal prosecutor and white-shoe lawyer before joining Trump's White House.

“If the president asks you, you don’t say no. I have rocks in my head and steel balls," Cobb said in June of 2017.

Burnett asked the attorney if he thought Trump deserved blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Yes, I think the president certainly deserves some blame for what happened. He charged up the crowd, you know there have been reports about, knowing they were armed and his refusal to take out some incendiary rhetoric where he urged the crowd to fight for him on the Hill," he said. "I think, you know, it's certainly justifiable and important that the country look into this and dig out the details but in a word, does the president deserve blame? Yes."

Cobb then basically drew a roadmap for Attorney General Merrick Garland to follow.

"I think that, from everything I've seen and heard, thanks to the good reporting on all of this, that there are some serious facts out there, the phone calls to [Georgia Secretary of State Brad] Raffensperger and [Arizona House of Representatives Speaker Rusty] Bowers concern me greatly, the demand to find 11,470 votes is of concern to me," he explained. "I think it sounds like, if true, Pat Cipollone advised the president that there were serious criminal concerns at issue before he took certain actions. I think that is very problematic."

"I mean I think, you've got issues of defrauding the United States with regard to the vice president issue and the 'Big Lie.' You've got potential obstruction, influencing a witness, and of course, you've got seditious conspiracy. If indeed, they can tie all of those pieces together," Cobb said. "I think that will be difficult on the sedition, but I do think there's certainly other criminal activity worthy of investigation."



Watch below or at this link.

