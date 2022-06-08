New Mexico GOP nominates conspiracy theorist who called Biden's win a 'coup' to oversee state elections

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Republicans in New Mexico have nominated yet another "Stop the Steal" conspiracy theorist for the secretary of state position, where she would be in charge of administering state elections.
Audrey Trujillo, who stylizes herself as "Audrey True Hero" on her campaign website, is a former political director for the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of New Mexico in Sandoval County — and an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump's Big Lie.
"Trujillo has been outspoken in her baseless criticism of the 2020 contest. She has called Biden’s 2020 election victory a 'coup' and compared U.S. voting systems to 'any other communist country like Venezuela or any of these other states where our elections are being manipulated,' per the New York Times," said the report. "Trujillo’s Twitter account also posted tweets mocking Mexicans and suggesting Jews played a nefarious role in developing coronavirus vaccines, per the Albuquerque Journal."
Several other election deniers have won major nominations this year, including in other secretary of state races.
In Michigan, Republicans nominated Kristina Karamo, who has claimed that the 2020 election was stolen, that the January 6 attack was a false flag operation staged by the government, and that Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande are servants of Satan. Meanwhile, other conspiracy theorist candidates are still competing for the nomination, including Mark Finchem in Arizona and Jim Marchant in Nevada.
Some of these candidates have already lost, most notably Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), who was challenging incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.