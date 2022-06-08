New Mexico GOP nominates conspiracy theorist who called Biden's win a 'coup' to oversee state elections

Remember, this was the post-election period — it was epic indeed. Stelter wrote:

"Our audience hates this," one executive said to me in a moment of candor. "This" was Biden as president-elect and Kamala Harris as VP-elect. "They're pissed," said a second source. "Seething," said another.

The word apparently came from on high that they'd better figure out a way to get their audience back. So Fox News fired the election team that called the Arizona election results and re-tooled immediately, starting by giving the audience what they were demanding: false hope. They pushed the voter fraud conspiracies to the point that Fox News even became the subject of huge defamation lawsuits by the voting machine companies. And then the network went after anyone who didn't go along with the program.

Rupert Murdoch himself was said to be guiding decisions to remove anyone who wasn't deemed hysterical and shrill enough to entice the disappointed Trumpers back into the fold, marginalizing the few more or less straight news people and giving carte blanche to their "opinion" personalities to follow their bliss into the right-wing fever swamps. The result is Tucker Carlson and his Great Replacement Hour.

As for the January 6th committee, Philip Bump of the Washington Post compiled a comparison of the three cable networks' coverage and found that Fox covered January 6th itself far less often than the others and the committee even less. He writes that "CNN has mentioned the committee more than four times as often as has Fox News on average; MSNBC has mentioned it five times as much on average." There is almost a blackout on the stories regarding the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys who have been indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy.

Basically, Fox viewers are almost completely in the dark about the insurrection or the revelations since then, including the work of the Department of Justice and the January 6th Committee, not to mention the many stories reported in the media about the coup plot itself. They know almost nothing about former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' involvement in every aspect of the attempts to overturn the election and they certainly don't know that as the mob was storming the Capitol, their favorite Trump-loving Fox News celebrities were bombarding the White House with texts begging them to get Trump to call off the rioters.



Fox intends to keep it that way. They announced on Tuesday that they will have their news anchors follow the hearings on Fox Business Network (which only gets a fraction of the audience of Fox News during that time period) so their marquee talent can do their usual shows. One of them even said the quiet part out loud:

Their audience doesn't want to hear any news that makes them unhappy so Fox will keep giving them what they want: owning the libs, Dr. Suess and Mr. Potatohead --- and white nationalism. ( As you can see, they've even got the beloved, charismatic, superstar Steven Miller on as a regular these days.) If "the news" was a person, it could sue Fox News for fraud and win.