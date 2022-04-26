Republican concludes popstars Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande are all in league with the Devil

In the 1950s it was Elvis Presley that parents and religious leaders claimed was leading the nation's children to Satan. He gyrated his hips to '"savage rhythms," and played “the Devil's music." Now one conservative is trotting out the same tired accusations, but only targeting women.

Rolling Stone cited a podcast exposed by Media Matters by Michigan Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The Michigan GOP has given her their endorsement, despite her connections to QAnon and some of her more bizarre opinions.

In Aug. 2020, Karamo explained that Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish were putting children "under a satanic delusion." Three years ago at the MTV Video Music Awards, Grande performed a version of "God Is a Woman," with women reenacting the Leonardo da Vinci painting of The Last Supper. A panel of women sat at a table holding hands as Grande sang, "Baby, lay me down and let's pray."

Karamo called it nothing more than a "lesbian orgy."

In Billie Eilish's video for the song “Good Girls Go to Hell," the singer sprouts wings from her back and appears to fall from the sky and into a vat of a black tar substance. Her lyrics include the idea that St. Peter is on vacation from the pearly gates. She goes on to sing, "all the good girls go to hell; 'Cause even God herself has enemies; And once the water starts to rise; And heaven's out of sight; She'll want the devil on her team." The song is her nod to the "belief that moral acts are futile, because in the end she believes they will all fall," wrote the PopSong Professor.

In the same podcast, Karamo named Beyoncé for her “working overtime to pull more and more Black Americans into paganism and calling it American spirituality." Many conspiracy theories involving Beyoncé falsely claim she's some kind of Illuminati cult leader. Paganism is apparently close to Satan, Karamo believes, mixing it up with the worship of Satan. Either way, she believes Jay-Z is a Satanist but acknowledges there is no “hard proof.”

She then went off on Cardi B as "a tool of Lucifer," presumably the Biblical fallen angel and not the television show. Cardi B wrote the song "WAP" which Karamo believes is "very obscene" and is part of the "filth and sexual degeneracy in our culture."

She then goes off on a rant about people doing yoga as actually practicing "a satanic ritual."

Karamo is also a believer in the idea that the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol were actually left-wing activists.

You can watch Grande and Eilish's videos below:

Ariana Grande - God is a woman (Live on The MTV VMAs/2018) www.youtube.com

Billie Eilish - all the good girls go to hell www.youtube.com



