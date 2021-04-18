Active shooter in Austin with three reported dead: CNN

Twitter screenshot
According to CNN, police in Austin, Texas, are reporting an active shooter in the area near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway.
According to the report, three people have been reported dead.
On Twitter, the Austin Police Department warned, "APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route"
At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and rep… https://t.co/vII1I29lC1— Austin Police Department (@Austin Police Department)1618770453.0
MEDIA: Please stage at Chase Bank, 9739 Great Hills Trail. - PIO8— Austin Police Department (@Austin Police Department)1618769414.0
Just drove by the arboretum Starbucks in #Austin something is going on, KXAN is saying active shooter. https://t.co/6fKvHHixwK— Dr Karl Kreder (@Dr Karl Kreder)1618766794.0
Three people are dead as Austin police are reporting to the scene of a reported active shooter incident. https://t.co/fHo2AVmJpr— KVEO-TV (@KVEO-TV)1618766539.0
I live in NW Austin and got this video before the cop at the scene told me there was an #activeshooter near our com… https://t.co/9OilosiDp5— Roxanna (@Roxanna)1618770034.0