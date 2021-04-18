Active shooter in Austin with three reported dead: CNN

According to CNN, police in Austin, Texas, are reporting an active shooter in the area near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway.

According to the report, three people have been reported dead.

On Twitter, the Austin Police Department warned, "APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route"

This story will be updated as more details become available.



You can see some tweets below along with video from the Austin American-Statesman.
































