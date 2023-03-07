AZ Attorney General sues to stop plan to have county recorder gain full authority over all elections

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing Cochise County, its board of supervisors, and its county recorder, over a plan that gives the recorder full authority over elections, the AZ Mirror reported.
In the suit, Solicitor General Joshua Bendor asked the courts to block the transfer of authority and make sure no public money is used, saying a county sheriff "cannot give his powers and duties related to law enforcement and jail supervision to the county assessor, just as the assessor may not give her powers and duties related to assessment to the sheriff."
“Without legislative authorization, a board of supervisors may not give its powers and duties over elections to the sheriff, assessor, or anyone else—including the recorder," the suit added.
From the AZ Mirror: "County boards are authorized to oversee a litany of things related to elections, including establishing precincts, appointing election judges, preparing ballots, issuing voter instructions and procuring election equipment. On Feb. 28, the board was scheduled to meet to discuss a broad agreement that would hand its election authorities over to the recorder. The day before, Bendor sent a letter to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office and to the board expressing the AG’s concern."
IN OTHER NEWS: Top Republican called it a 'mistake' Trump didn’t bomb Mexico — now he won’t respond to questions about it
In a statement accompanying the suit, Mayes called the plan “unlawful” and an “unqualified handover.”
“While counties may appropriately enter into cooperative agreements with their recorders to manage elections, Cochise County’s agreement steps far over the legal line,” Mayes said. “In addition to this broad transfer of power, I am deeply concerned this move might shield or obscure actions and deliberations the Board would typically conduct publicly under open meeting law.”
Read the full report over at the AZ Mirror.