AZ Attorney General sues to stop plan to have county recorder gain full authority over all elections

He said one thing folks are forgetting or they don't fully understand is just how dangerous Trump and his followers can be and that they've figured out how to manipulate the justice system. His example is that Trump and his insiders have managed to get away thus far unscathed. It's those on the fringes of the Trump World that are taking the fall.

"The real heads of the family, so to speak, have not been, and I think this is really starting to change," said Cohen.

He noted that in the case involving Trump's businesses and Attorney General Letitia James, the Trump lawyers have asked for a delay ahead of picking the jury pool.

"Basically, they want to delay for six months and when asked why the only answer they could really give was, 'well, we're just not ready, yet.' Well, the question becomes, what the f*ck have you all been doing over the course of the last two years? I don't think that's a valid response to give a judge, so I don't think that's going to get delayed."

He pointed to Trump's preference to delay cases as much as possible and explained that Trump has gotten a taste of what it's like to have power and how it can protect you. So, he's trying to delay as much as possible until he can get back into the presidency to protect himself.

"Political power, in this sense, could give Donald a kind of 'get out of jail free' card if by some chance he somehow becomes the Republican nominee, but if — it's hard to believe — he becomes president," said Cohen.

When talking about the speech Trump gave at CPAC, Cohen said that the "retribution" line isn't just about people like him, but about people in the press and anyone that Trump takes issue with. He compared it to Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Calling Trump a "twice-impeached moron," Cohen explained that of anyone that has weaponized the Department of Justice, it has been Trump.

See the full discussion below or at the link here.