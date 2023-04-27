Mysterious Arizona House Bible swiper turns out to be a Dem lawmaker and ordained minister

An Arizona state representative who was caught on camera swiping and hiding Bibles that were in the House’s members-only lounge apologized on Wednesday for her actions, AZ Family reported.

“I recognize that my actions could have been seen as something less than playful and offensive, and for those of you I have offended, I deeply apologize. That was never the intent,” said Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton.

Hamilton issued her apology on the House floor, saying, "I stand here today wanting to acknowledge the offense committee by my actions of hiding Bibles in the members’ lounge."

Hamilton, who is also a Presbyterian minister, was caught on video by a camera that was set up to catch the person who was swiping the Bibles. The video showed her hiding the books in places like a fridge and under a seat cushion.

“The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate or to offend,” she said. “I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have begun with a conversation. And for that, I apologize."

She went on to say that she respect people of all faiths.

“I hold scripture very dear to my heart; it is what guides me. It is what shapes and informs the decisions that I make,” she said.

