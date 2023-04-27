'Go back to Africa, little monkey!' Shovel-wielding Florida woman hit with hate crime charges

A Florida woman is facing a hate crime charge after she allegedly damaged her neighbor's house and spray-painted hate symbols on his truck, Fox 35 reported.

Yamil LaChapelle Ortiz was captured in security video using a shovel to damage a surveillance camera and then spray-paint a swastika on a truck parked in her neighbor's driveway.

"Me waking up at five o'clock in the morning to hear her banging on my stuff with a shovel. She broke the glass there and the front window and sprayed the swastikas all over my truck," her neighbor Matthew Roberts said, adding that Ortiz has been harassing him and his family for months, as well as shouting racial slurs at them.

"I'm pretty sure this approach she took to me was because of my skin color. She's made comments calling me 'black monkey', 'go back to my third-world country,' telling me I'm a human trafficker," Roberts said.

IN OTHER NEWS: We are 'watching a Republican electoral disaster in the making': conservative

In video taken by Roberts, Ortiz can be heard saying, "Go back to Africa, little monkey, go play the victim somewhere else."

Roberts said the damage to his property likely exceeds $7,000.

Ortiz has been charged with criminal mischief with a hate crime enhancement and resisting arrest.

Watch the video below or at this link.