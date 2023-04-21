Election-denying AZ senator gets restraining order against 'creepy' reporter

An Arizona state senator successfully obtained a restraining order to keep a reporter from contacting her at her residence. The reporter was investigating claims that the official lives outside of her district.

Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers (R) complained to the court that Camryn Sanchez, an Arizona Capitol Times Reporter who is apparently investigating Rogers and whether she lives outside of her northern Arizona district, contacted her at her home. Rogers posted about the incident and restraining order on Twitter, and included a photo of the forms that didn't obscure the home address of Sanchez.

Rogers, who in August 2022 praised Alex Jones and said he shouldn't have been held accountable for spreading dangerous false claims, accused Sanchez of being "creepy," and said she "has been stalking" her and her neighbors at her "private residences with no explanation."

"A judge just issued a restraining order against her for her bizarre behavior," Rogers said, including several doorbell-cam photos of the reporter. The series of photos also includes an image of the official form, which includes personal identifying information belonging to Sanchez.

In its own report, the Arizona Capitol Times said Rogers "filed a petition for an injunction against harassment" and that the court ordered Sanchez to avoid contacting Rogers at her home. The outlet also noted that Sanchez was "investigating whether Rogers lives in Flagstaff or other homes she has owned outside of her district in Maricopa County."

"The investigation included an examination of publicly available property records that show Rogers and her husband bought a home in Chandler in January and signed a trust document that said she resides in Tempe." the report says. "Neither city is located in Rogers’ Legislative District 7, which includes Payson, Williams, Flagstaff and Show Low but not Maricopa County."

The Arizona Capitol Times further reported that residency lawsuits have historically been difficult to prove in the state, because the statute includes a loophole for officials who one day plan to return to their district.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump's unused mansion falls under investigation for possible tax fraud