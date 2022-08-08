Arizona election denier Wendy Rogers thinks Alex Jones is the victim

Arizona GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers is known for peddling conspiracy theories, has ties to the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, and even pals around with white nationalists. Now, she's lamenting the fact that Alex Jones was held accountable to spreading vile conspiracy theories about children killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

“It’s wrong what they did to Alex Jones. He should be able to criticize the official story any time he wants," she wrote in an online post flagged by PatriotTakes. "I hope he appeals the verdicts because the kangaroo courts already made him guilty before the trials started. Americans should help cover his bills. Sick of censorship!”

A jury in Texas this Friday ruled that Jones must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis. The decision came one day after the jury awarded $4.1 million in compensatory damages.

Writing for the Arizona Republic, EJ Montini points out that Jones wasn't simply questioning the "official story" -- he was outright "lying about the murder of children."

"He was not censored. Each of us is free to say whatever we want. But there can be legal ramifications to lies," Montini writes. "None of Rogers’ crudeness or idiocy is surprising."

"A woman who suggested that people she proclaimed to be 'traitors” should be publicly hanged. A woman who threatened to 'personally destroy the career of any Republican who partakes in the gaslighting of me.' She is also a woman who once tweeted, 'I am just a sweet grandma who loves Jesus and America,'" writes Montini, referring to Rogers.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Unholy force' Marjorie Taylor Greene busted by religious leader for her 'bastardization' of Christianity

"A sweet grandma who defends a man who profited off and magnified the pain and suffering of the parents of murdered children."

Read more at the Arizona Republic.