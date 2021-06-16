Brutal CNN supercut busts 'Back the Blue' Republicans who voted against medals for Capitol cops

CNN on Wednesday put together a brutal supercut of Republican lawmakers who voted against awarding medals to Capitol police officers despite in the past claiming to fully back law enforcement officers.

Among the many Republicans featured in the segment was Rep. John Rose (R-TN), who last summer declared that "when police forces around the nation are themselves under attack, I want our law enforcement officers to know that I will continue to support the thin blue line."

Rose nonetheless voted against medals for officers who protected Congress during the Trump-incited riots on January 6th.

Also coming in for criticism was Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who infamously barricaded himself in his office during the riot but later claimed that the rioters were just "tourists" going on a peaceful visit of the Capitol building.

Despite voting against medals for Capitol officers, Clyde in the past has boasted about "having worked with law enforcement for over 30 years" and understanding the "risks our brave officers undergo on a daily basis."

Attention then turned to scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who once stated that "the overwhelming number of people who wear that uniform, whether it's in our law enforcement or in our National Guard, they do it because they love America and they love Americans, and we need to stand with them."

Gaetz, like nearly two dozen of his fellow Republicans, voted against the bill awarding medals to Capitol police.

Watch the full supercut below.



