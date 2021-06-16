Here are the 21 GOP supervillains who voted against giving Capitol Hill police officers gold medals
Matt Gaetz via Facebook.

The Republican Party's "All-Villain Team" in the House of Representatives has become even more select. Almost overnight.

Just 24 days ago, Raw Story reported on the 62 hate defenders who couldn't bring themselves to say "aye" to a bill vitally expanding hate-crimes protection to the AAPI community, among other matters. The measure had passed 94-1 in the Senate, with only Sen. Josh ("Satan") Hawley of Missouri unwilling to cast such a horrid vote.

In the House, 147 Republicans had managed to join 217 Democrats to support the hate crimes bill. Showing how much the bar has been, President Joe Biden praised this as proof that bipartisanship was still a thing.

Now comes this bold bill: "To award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021." In normal times, one might assume such a premise might be dispensed with a voice vote, Or by acclamation.

These are not normal times. Giving out gold medals to people who were resisting American patriots -- or perhaps the teachings of Q -- is not such a simple matter to the knuckle-dragger caucus of the GOP.

As the Hill reported, "the resolution names three police officers — Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood of the Capitol Police and Jeffrey Smith of the Metropolitan Police — who died in the days after they were on duty at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"It also highlights the heroism of Eugene Goodman, who was serving as a Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6 and has since been promoted to acting deputy Senate sergeant-at-arms. Goodman was shown on a video captured by a reporter luring the mob away from the Senate chamber in a move that helped former Vice President Mike Pence and senators escape to safety."

Notably, the 21 Republicans who took issue with that milquetoast proposition were all among the 62 who couldn't bring themselves to cast a vote against hatred of the AAPI community. That leaves in the dust 41 Republican colleagues so bigoted that they cast a "no" vote to protections the AAPI community from hate.

Here's the group most likely to be labeled "Team Q':

"Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Warren Davidson (Ohio), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Bob Good (Va.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Andy Harris (Md.), Jody Hice (Ga.), Thomas Massie (KY), Mary Miller (Ill.), Barry Moore (Ala.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Scott Perry (Pa.), John Rose (Tenn.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Chip Roy (Texas) and Greg Steube (Fla.).